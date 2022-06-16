Covid-19 vaccination: Gap between number of precaution doses and second doses widening in Delhi

Although Delhi has been administering more precaution doses than first or second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine since May second week – after all adults became eligible for the third dose and Delhi government made it free – the gap between the number of precaution doses and second doses has been increasing over the last one week. This owes largely to a dip in the number of second doses being administered.

Delhi has administered 71,696 precaution doses and 33,987 second doses so far this week. In comparison, 87,644 precaution doses and 54,819 second doses were administered the previous week. And, 74,542 precaution doses and 60,572 second doses were administered the week before that, according to data from the government’s CoWIN portal. ,

This, officials say, is because there is a saturation for the second dose in Delhi, except for young children between 12 and 14 years.

So far, 1.8 crore first doses have been administered in Delhi. Considering this number to be the baseline eligible population – the government had estimated around 1.6 crore eligible population – 84 per cent of the population has already received the second dose of the vaccine in Delhi. And, around 8.8 per cent the precaution dose

The government’s ongoing door-to-door vaccination campaign aims to target persons over the age of 60 years who are yet to be immunised and children between the ages of 12 and 17 years who are yet to get their two shots.

Despite the campaign – and an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases – the number of vaccines being administered in the city hasn’t seen an increase. Only 3.17 lakh doses were administered in Delhi in the first fourteen days of June as compared to 3.2 lakh doses during the last fourteen days of May.