Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi slows down again

After nearly touching one lakh doses for two consecutive days, the Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi slowed down again Wednesday as only 79,013 doses were administered for the day.

Of these, 44.6 per cent of doses were given to children between the ages of 15 to 18 years and second doses accounted for almost 75 per cent of vaccination, according to the data from the government’s CoWIN portal.

The administering of precaution doses has been slow in the capital with it accounting for only 7.4 per cent of the total doses. So far, 345,198 precaution doses have been administered in the city since the drive began on January 10. This means almost 35.5 per cent of the total 9,70,000 healthcare workers, frontline workers, and people over the age of 60 years with comorbidities have received precaution doses.

The vaccination numbers picked up after the government started administering second doses to children between the ages of 15 and 18 years on January 31. Over 80 per cent of the 1 million children have already received their first dose and the officials hope to complete both doses for children by early March.

More than 40,300 shots were administered on average every day (barring Sunday) to children during the first week of January when the drive was opened up. It increased to over 51,000 the next week and then fell to 29,000 in the third week and 10,000 during the last week of the month.

It increased again to over 17,000 shots on average during the week beginning on January 31.