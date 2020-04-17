Covid-19: To spread awareness among migrant labourers, Delhi police organise magic show

Organised by the Delhi Police, the show attempted to spread awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic and precautions that need to be taken.Organised by the Delhi Police, the show attempted to spread awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic and precautions that need to be taken.(Representational Image) Organised by the Delhi Police, the show attempted to spread awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic and precautions that need to be taken.Organised by the Delhi Police, the show attempted to spread awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic and precautions that need to be taken.(Representational Image)

For an hour on Thursday afternoon, migrant labourers taking shelter at the Government Co-ed Senior Secondary School in Lajpat Nagar temporarily forgot their problems as they watched a magic show.

Organised by the Delhi Police, the show attempted to spread awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic and precautions that need to be taken.

The school houses 243 labourers and several children. One of them, nine-year-old Mohini, said: “This is the first time I saw something like this. I enjoyed the trick where he made the table fly. I did not know anything about coronavirus before he told us what it was and how it spreads.”

Md Imtiaz (23), who used to work as a plumber in Batla house, said, “I have been here from April 1… I lost my phone before I got here. Children run around and play games and adults have their phones… I can do neither so I have no form of entertainment. Watching the show was very refreshing for me.”

The magician, Rajkumar, said his humble background helps him communicate with people at the shelter: “I have been performing for labourers and workers at the Yamuna Sports Complex and at a shelter run by an NGO. This is my first performance here… As part of my tricks, I ‘magically’ make sanitisers and masks appear. This intrigues the children and encourages them to use it.”

As he performed with his group, he said: “Magic is an art form that transcends caste, creed and religion… I am doing all these shows for free. It is nice to bring a smile to their faces.”

Some said more concrete measures could have been taken to help them out. Satanam Singh (25) from Punjab said: “We forgot our problems for some time but it’s back to reality now. We do not have clean drinking water… no earnings… we want to go home to our families.”

Arman Sheikh (18), who used to work as a delivery boy, begged to differ. “Rajkumar sir showed us magic tricks with messages. There was a trick where he made alcohol turn to water, while telling us how alcohol can weaken our immune system. I liked that and I hope that his messages change the way we perceive things.”

