COVID-19 positive cop alleges lack of hygiene at hospital

A Delhi Police constable who tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday shared a video on social media complaining of lack of hygiene and healthcare in the hospital where he is being treated.

The constable was posted at Tilak Vihar police post, which comes under West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar. A senior police officer said a group of policemen were tested Friday at a DDY dispensary in Tilak Vihar. A day later, the constable tested positive. He was shifted to Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan, a designated COVID hospital in Dwarka.

On Tuesday, the constable shared a video online. He said, “This place is unhygienic. Over 20 patients, who are being treated on the same floor, share a common bathroom. If anyone complains of fever or throat pain, the hospital staff doesn’t give them medicines.” The constable also alleged that patients are not provided with hot water, sanitisers, handwash and proper bedding. “This pillow has black stains all over it. The staff doesn’t change the sheets and pillows.”

The man added his family has not been tested yet. “I request the authorities to take me to a private hospital. I have a Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) card.”

DCP (West) Deepak Purohit said, “We will take care of the well-being of our staff and their family. We are following guidelines issued by Indian Council of Medical Research. We have sent hand sanitisers and kettles to the constable.” Senior police officers in Dwarka said they visited the hospital and met the staff. An officer said, “We spoke to their administration to check the cleanliness of the pillow and toilet.”

Police sources also said later on Tuesday, DCP (Dwarka) met the hospital director and all concerns of the policeman have been addressed. The hospital was unreachable for a comment.

