Covid-19 patients under home isolation to get oxygen concentrators, oxymetres: Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi government will make arrangements for sending oxygen concentrators to Covid-19 patients under home isolation in case their oxygen saturation levels drop.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Monday that those under home isolation will be given oxymetres to monitor their oxygen saturation levels regularly.

“The biggest issue we have seen is oxygen levels falling suddenly. Some patients require oxygen immediately. Those under home isolation will be given oxymetres to monitor their levels… We will also give them a number they can call if the levels dip. A team will reach your house with a concentrator. The patient can be stabilised while being shifted to the hospital. This will be present in each district. Once a person is cured, this can be returned to the government,” he said.

The Chief Minister also said that the number of patients recovering has risen over the past week.

“At present, we have around 25,000 active cases and 33,000 recovered people. In hospitals, 6,000 people have been admitted and another 12,000 people are under home isolation. A week ago, there were 24,000 active cases. The recovery rate is rising and at present, it seems like the situation is stabilizing. We are also testing thrice as much as we were earlier. No one should face any issues in getting tested now,” Kejriwal said.

Delhi has 13,348 hospital beds at present, of which 6,259 are occupied and 7,089 are vacant. Of these beds, 708 have ventilators. 460 are occupied and 248 are vacant.

Kejriwal said that the number of hospital admissions have been low over the past 10 days, showing that most patients were either asymptomatic or only had mild symptoms.

“On June 12, 5,300 beds were occupied. Today this number is 6,200. This means that in 10 days, 900 more beds have been occupied even as the number of cases recorded in this period is around 23,000. This means two things – one that the number of people going to hospital is similar to that recovering and second that there are fewer cases that require hospital admission. For now, we do not need a lot of beds but we aren’t getting complacent. We have created infrastructure on war footing and are getting a lot of support from the centre. This is not the time for politics. We need to fight together,” he said.

Targetting China, Kejriwal said that the fight against the neighbouring country was two pronged.

“The whole country is fighting two wars against China — one against the virus sent by China and the second against China at the border. Doctors and nurses are fighting the virus, and at the border, soldiers are fighting. The entire country stands with them. We have to fight both wars together. There should not be any politics over this. Our 20 soldiers did not retreat, even we cannot retreat,” he said.

