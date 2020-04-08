Covid-19: Noida, Ghaziabad residents indulge in ‘panic buying’ as UP govt announces sealing ‘hotspots’

People indulge in panic buying after the Uttar Pradesh government released a list of hotspots in Noida that would be sealed till April 15. (Express file photo) People indulge in panic buying after the Uttar Pradesh government released a list of hotspots in Noida that would be sealed till April 15. (Express file photo)

Residents resorted to panic buying in Noida on Wednesday following a hurried announcement by the UP government that Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad, among other districts, would be ‘sealed’ in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases. While a clarification was issued within few hours that only ‘hotspots’— 13 in Ghaziabad and 12 in Noida— will come under the extended sealing and not the entire district, it had little effect on the hundreds stocking up on essential supplies.

According to UP government officials, at the hotspots identified in the districts, the present lockdown will be enforced strictly and movement will be restricted from Wednesday midnight.

On Wednesday afternoon, messages began circulating on social media, RWA groups and other platforms, warning people of a curfew till April 13. Soon after, large crowds and long queues were seen in Sectors 30, 50, 62, 137 and Greater Noida Extension – especially outside high-rise housing societies. People elbowed their way to vegetable vendors and general stores, stocking up on essential items in large quantities for the days to come.

Traffic congestion was also witnessed in areas in Greater Noida Extension, as most people drove to stores in other areas after local shops began running out of essential supplies.

“Some people were buying more than 10 kg of onions and tomatoes. There has been a disruption in supply anyway since the lockdown, this made it worse. Most shops in the area are running out of supplies and we don’t know how things will fare in the coming days,” said a resident of Sector 137, where a person had contracted the virus.

Nilesh, a resident of a highrise in Sector 78, added: “In the last few days, not many people were venturing out as a mechanism for deliveries was being figured out. Since Wednesday morning, however, rumours and messages began doing the rounds that no one will be allowed to step out. Most of my neighbours rushed to nearby stores to purchase milk, rice, dal and other essential items in bulk. We are still awaiting for clear instructions as to what exactly will happen.”

Similar scenes were visible at Ghaziabad’s Sabzi Mandi in Janakpuri and areas in Pratap Vihar, with crowds blocking the roads.

Appeals were issued by the administration, asking people to refrain from stepping out of their homes. “No need for panic buying. Identified hotspots shall be sealed and home delivery of essential commodities and services shall be available at all places in the district. We shall take strict action against rumour mongerers/spreaders,” tweeted Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY.

Ajay Shankar Pandey, DM Ghaziabad, made a similar appeal: “There are rumors circulating that there will be a curfew. This is fake news and I appeal to the public to not give in to them. The lockdown is in place and like before, there will be no issues with supply of essential items in the coming days.”

An official said the administration is formulating supply mechanisms in the hotspots. In Noida, police will begin making announcements against panic buying in crowded areas and advise people to stay home, said a senior police officer.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd