Covid-19: No plans of weekend lockdown in Gurgaon as of now, says official

People stand in a queue to undergo Covid-19 tests at Civil Hospital, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, in Gurgaon, Saturday. (PTI)

Even as covid cases continue to surge in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), with the capital also enforcing a weekend lockdown from tonight, officials in Gurgaon said there are no plans for any such steps so far.

“As of now it is only night curfew that is being imposed. If things escalate further and the government thinks it fit then we might be going for a weekend lockdown, but as of now there are no plans for it,” said Yash Garg, Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate of Gurgaon.

“The situation is dynamic, in Haryana the orders have come directly from the State Disaster Management Authority, so if the government thinks it fit it might be there but, as of yesterday, when we had a video conference with the Chief Minister, there were no such plans,” he said.

In light of the rise in Covid cases, the Haryana Government had, earlier this week, announced a night curfew across the state between 9 pm and 5 am, altering the timings of the curfew to 10 pm to 5 am a day later.

Gurgaon has been seeing a surge in Covid cases over the last few weeks, with the single-day spike reaching new highs on three of the last four days. Gurgaon recorded its highest ever count of new cases in a single day on Thursday, with 1,434 people testing positive. The district now has 7,741 active Covid cases, of which 7,230 are in home isolation.