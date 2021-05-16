Covid-19 lockdown in Delhi extended till May 24

Connaught Place in New Delhi wears a deserted look on Saturday owing to the during the ongoing Covid-induced lockdown. (PTI)

The lockdown in Delhi was extended for another week as vaccine shortage continues to plague the city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday. The ongoing lockdown, which has been extended every week since April 19, will be in place till May 24, 5 am.

Essential services, including plumbing and electrician services, will continue to function. Essential workers in government offices (reduced capacity) will also be allowed to travel. The Delhi metro, meanwhile, will also remain shut.

Covid second wave | Follow latest updates

Cases in Delhi have started to come down over the past week but are still above the 6,000 mark. The positivity rate, though declining, is still above 10%. The number of deaths, though, still remain high and around 330 people died on Saturday.

While visiting the temporary ICU facility built outside GTB Hospital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he had written to the centre as well as the vaccine manufacturers flagging the shortage of vaccines.

The Delhi government has said repeatedly that it has set up infrastructure to vaccinate the almost 1.5 crore people in Delhi who are eligible for vaccination in the next three months if they get the stock on time.

The government, which got 1.5 lakh doses of covaxin has now run out and has been forced to shut over 100 session sites where it was being administered.

They have not been informed of the next date of delivery for more stock, senior officials said. The state has around 7 days worth of covisheild doses left.