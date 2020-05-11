In Haryana, 4 districts bordering Delhi have 70% of active Covid-19 cases

Vehicles queue up at the Delhi-Gurgaon border. (Express photo: Abhinav Saha) Vehicles queue up at the Delhi-Gurgaon border. (Express photo: Abhinav Saha)

Four districts bordering Delhi have emerged as a source of worry for Haryana, as cases continue to mount despite complete closure of borders with the national capital. The four districts, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonepat and Jhajjar, comprise over 70% of the total active patients in the state.

Of the 393 active patients, 91 are in Gurgaon, 86 in Sonepat, 64 in Jhajjar and 37 in Faridabad. The case doubling rate in Haryana has slipped from 21 days to nine days, while the recovery rate of Covid patients has decreased from 72.72% to 42.67%.

The two states are simultaneously locked in a legal battle over closure of inter-state borders. The Delhi government has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court against Haryana’s decision to completely seal its border. The HC has issued a notice to the Haryana government, with senior officers saying: “We have received the notice. A reply is being drafted by the legal department.”

The court had Friday expressed displeasure over Haryana’s decision to restrict movement of trucks from Delhi to Sonepat as well as movement of doctors, nurses and court officials, observing that the order “constitutes an infringement” on rights of citizens. Justice Manmohan and Justice Sanjeev Narula issued notice to the Centre and Haryana and sought their response on the plea by O P Gupta before the next date of hearing, May 11.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Saturday had reiterated the state government’s stance on sealing the borders with Delhi, citing the surge in cases in bordering districts. He has also hinted that if the situation worsens, there would be more strictness at the borders.

In a recent interview with The Indian Express, Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij had said, “Our recovery rate had reached 72.72%, second in the country after Kerala. However, cases increased in districts adjoining the national capital.”

“The situation in Delhi is extremely critical as coronavirus has spread to a large extent. There are more than 100 hotspots in Delhi. People who live in the vicinity frequently travel to Delhi. That was why Haryana witnessed a sudden increase in cases. Then, I had to seal the borders. I need to first save my state. If we survive, then only we can help others,” said Vij.

