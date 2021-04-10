Covid-19 in Delhi: Doubling rate down to six days from 16

Vaccination for Covid-19 at a vaccination centre in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

The doubling rate of Covid-19 cases in Delhi has reduced from 16 days to six days in the last one month as the city continues to witness a sharp rise in the daily number of infections. Doubling time is the number of days required for the number of cases in an epidemic to double, based on the rate of cumulative increase in the number of cases.

On March 2, the city saw 217 daily cases and the number doubled to 425 on March 17, according to the data shared by the Delhi government. With the spike in the number of cases, the doubling rate has reduced further. At present, the number of cases is doubling every five-six days.

On Friday, the city recorded 8,521 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of people infected in the city to 7,06,526. A total of 39 more fatalities were recorded during the day, taking the death toll to 11,196. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 7.79 per cent after the authorities conducted 1,09,398 tests in the last 24 hours. On November 11, the city had reported 8,593 cases, the highest till date.

According to the experts, a higher doubling time means it is taking longer for the cases to double and indicates that the infection is spreading slower. Conversely, a lower doubling time suggests a faster spread of infection.

In a meeting with the Lieutenant Governor held on Friday, the health department were advised to scale up vaccination efforts so as to enhance coverage and also to undertake an appropriate awareness campaign to sensitise people towards vaccination and critical need for strictly adhering to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

“The hospitals were asked to ensure enhanced capacity and dedicated resources for treatment of COVID-19 patients. The district officials were directed to ensure optimum utilisation of existing Covid care centres,” the LG said.