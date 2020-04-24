COVID-19 in Delhi: 128 cases, 2 deaths in fresh spike

The central district has seen the maximum number of cases. (Express photo by Amit Mehra) The central district has seen the maximum number of cases. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

On Thursday, 128 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths were reported in the capital. The total cases are now at 2,376 while the death toll has touched 50. Around 808 people have recovered. The health department has collected 5,619 samples from 3.41 lakh residents across the 89 containment zones.

Across the capital, the maximum number of cases — over 230 — have been reported from the Central district, said health department officials. This includes 12 people from two families, including a 45-day-old infant, living in the Churiwalan area.

The district administration has started tracing their contacts. “As per initial investigation, we found that both families live in the same house. One person has a history of travel to Russia, but we are gathering more information on this. All of them went to a private clinic for examination,” said District magistrate (Central) Nidhi Shrivastava.

Four of them, including the infant, have been admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital. Doctors said they are asymptomatic and presently stable.

Sources said the fact that some areas in the district, especially in Old Delhi, are congested is a cause of concern. There are six hotspots in the district — Chandni Mahal, Nabi Karim, Burari, Bara Hindu Rao, Nawab Ganj and Sadar Bazar.

Recently, the first set of rapid testing kits were used in Nabi Karim on 62 people. All of them tested negative. “The area is under close watch. Regular sanitisation is being carried out and healthcare workers are testing people in containment zones. We are also carrying out random sampling to see if there is any local transmission,” said a senior official from the health department.

At Jahangirpuri’s H Block, 46 new positive cases have surfaced. An official said the area where the new cases have come up is already a containment zone: “Their samples were collected a few days ago and reports came out on April 21 and 22. They have been shifted to a quarantine facility in Narela.” A new case also also cropped up in Model Town Thursday — a teenage girl with no travel or contact history. She is asymptomatic.

A sanitation worker with the East civic body also tested positive. She hails from Usmanpur and was working in Dharampura. A senior official said 20 of her family members and three workers who were in close contact with her have been quarantined. Seven doctors and 14 healthcare workers at Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital have also tested positive.

