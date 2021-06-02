Covid-19: Delhi’s positivity rate dips further, markets likely to reopen next week

Covid cases in Delhi continued their descent, with 576 cases reported on Wednesday. The positivity rate, which in April had hit a peak of 36%, dropped to 0.78% – under 1% for the third day in a row.

On Wednesday, 103 Covid deaths were reported. The number had dipped to under 80 for two days. There is usually a lag of two to three weeks between peak cases and deaths due to the progression and nature of the disease.

According to government officials, there is a strong likelihood of markets reopening next week if cases and positivity rate continue to dip.

On Monday, in a slight easing of the lockdown, construction activity and factories were allowed to reopen. Market associations and traders, however, said that the decision was unfair as they have been suffering huge losses over the past two months. Market associations had earlier supported the lockdown, saying they agreed with the Delhi government’s decision keeping in view the rapidly rising cases.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said Monday that if cases continue to dip, more activities will be allowed gradually. He had also said that if cases rise again and Covid protocol is not followed, the unlock process would have to be halted midway.