Delhi to pay construction workers Rs 5,000; 5-member medical expert team formed to tackle COVID-19

Checking on at Tilak Marg in New Delhi on Tuesday. The national capital announced a lockdown on Sunday. (Express photo: Anil Sharma) Checking on at Tilak Marg in New Delhi on Tuesday. The national capital announced a lockdown on Sunday. (Express photo: Anil Sharma)

The Delhi government Tuesday decided to extend financial assistance of Rs 5,000 each to construction workers rendered jobless due to the coronavirus lockdown in the capital.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also announced the formation of a five-member committee of medical experts to chalk out a blueprint of ways to manage any possible event of community transmission of COVID-19 in New Delhi. Kejriwal said the committee had been asked to submit its report within a day.

The CM expressed satisfaction over the fact that no new positive case has been reported in Delhi over the past 24 hours. “The situation is under control. But will we be able to manage if it spreads? So, we have constituted a team of five experts. They will share a plan within a day on how to tackle a stage three situation in Delhi,” Kejriwal said during a live-streamed address.

The announcement of Rs 5,000 financial assistance to to construction workers is over and above measures such as doubling of pensions for widows, differently abled and senior citizens made recently to cushion the effects of the widespread restrictions on the socio-economically disadvantaged.

In a statement, the government later said that the assistance amount would be extended from the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Fund.

Kejriwal also said that more night shelters — where free meals are being provided to the homeless and the poor ֫— will be opened so that no one goes hungry.

Once again referring to the alarming spread of coronavirus in Italy, Kejriwal said while the situation in Delhi was largely under control, there’s no room for complacency as the numbers may shoot up any time.

“We have to remain vigilant. I can imagine the difficulties you must be going through. It’s imperative to save lives and this is why we are having to take strong measures. I am especially happy that people are helping each other out,” the CM said.

However, he expressed strong displeasure over reports of RWAs and landlords turning away and evicting tenants who happen to be doctors, nurses, pilots and flight attendants.

“All of you had responded to the PM’s call to express gratitude to doctors, nurses, pilots, air hostesses. We had clapped for them. But I am hearing that landlords have evicted nurses, not allowing pilots and air hostesses to enter colonies. This is wrong. They are putting their lives at stake for you and your children. Tomorrow if you fall ill, you will rush to these people only, right? Such discrimination is not right. Promise not to indulge in such discrimination,” said Kejriwal.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd