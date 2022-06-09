scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 09, 2022
Covid-19 cases cross 500 mark in Delhi after 18 days

City doctors say that they have seen an increase in Covid-19 cases reporting for out-patient consultations, however, hospital admissions remain stagnant.

Written by Anonna Dutt | New Delhi |
June 9, 2022 11:00:03 am
Coronavirus Cases in India | Covid cases in IndiaHaj pilgrims undergo Covid-19 testing as they prepare to leave for their pilgrimage to Mecca, in New Delhi, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (PTI Photo)

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi crossed the 500-mark for the first time in 18 days, with 564 infections recorded Wednesday being the highest in 24 days. The positivity rate—the proportion of samples tested that return positive—stood at 2.84 per cent on Wednesday, which was also the highest in 22 days, barring this Monday’s bulletin (which records cases and tests from Sunday) when it shot up to 3.4 per cent because very few tests had been conducted.

City doctors say that they have seen an increase in Covid-19 cases reporting for out-patient consultations, however, hospital admissions remain stagnant. “Yes, I am seeing some Covid-19 patients coming into the OPD, their disease profile is similar to what we saw in April. There are likely to be such ups and downs in cases throughout the year, but there is no need to panic. These increases also serve as a reminder to continue to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour,” said Dr Surajit Chatterjee, senior consultant of internal medicine at Indraprastha Apollo hospital.

Along with masking, Dr Chatterjee urged the old and the co-morbid to get their precaution dose if they are eligible. He added, “The hospital admissions due to the infection continue to remain low. There are probably just two Covid-19 patients in the entire hospital.”

The only Covid-19 patients who are developing severe disease are those who have either not been vaccinated or those who have severe comorbidities or conditions that weaken their immune system.

Dr Sumit Ray, head of the critical care department at Holy Family hospital, said, “We have only two or three patients with Covid-19 admitted to the ICU at the moment. Now, we see patients who have either not received their double vaccination or those who are comorbid or immune-compromised. Take for example, one of the persons currently admitted was on a high dose steroid treatment for rheumatoid arthritis and the other had undergone a kidney transplant.”

The number of hospitalisations in the city, as per the Delhi government’s daily health bulletin, had dropped to 61 or 62 patients at the end of May. There are 79 patients in hospitals as of Tuesday, reported in Wednesday’s health bulletin.

