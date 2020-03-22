COVID-19: Parties shut Delhi offices, MCD staff too head home

The AAP has shut its Rouse Avenue office for public gatherings. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) The AAP has shut its Rouse Avenue office for public gatherings. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

The BJP, AAP and Congress have called off all public meetings and gatherings of party workers or journalists at its state offices amid the COVID-19 outbreak, saying only people who need urgent help should visit.

Delhi BJP’s media head Ashok Goel said party workers have been told to come to the Pandit Pant Marg office only if there is a meeting for which they have been sent invitations. “Interaction with the media is also being done through phone calls and WhatsApp,” he said.

The party has also decided that no public gatherings, except for distribution of masks and sanitisers, will be held by leaders for at least a week.

Newly appointed Congress state president Anil Chaudhary said the party has postponed district Congress committee meetings scheduled at its office in DDU Marg as well as review meetings regarding riot-affected areas in Northeast Delhi.

The AAP office is also shut, with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal holding a press conference on Saturday through YouTube.

“The Aam Aadmi Party office at 206 Rouse Avenue will be closed for public interaction till further notice. Team will be working from home during this period,” AAP leader Pankaj Gupta said in a tweet.

The coronavirus scare has also reached the MCD headquarters — the 28-storey Civic Centre, where thousands of people work.

The South body also announced that officials of 14 departments, including horticulture, town planning, building, language and election departments, will not come to office until March 31.

“Officials of these departments will be available on telephone and online to work from home,” said SDMC spokesperson Radha Krishan.

The North civic body has also issued a similar order for 29 departments, including the media department. It also issued an advisory asking people not to visit the citizen service bureau for getting birth and death certificates and that the same will be done through WhatsApp. “

“To facilitate emergent registration of birth and death, services are extended online. Now, citizens can apply for birth/death certificate through WhatsApp and pay online,” said a senior official.

The East Corporation has decided to install drop-boxes to deposit property-tax related checks in the property-tax office and local councillor’s office, so that people don’t have to visit its office in Patparganj Industrial Area.

The Delhi Development Authority has also postponed all public hearings.

