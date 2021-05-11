Covid-19 deaths: Jamia to provide financial aid to employees’ kin

A COVID-19 patient at for treatment at LNJP Hospital in New Delhi, Saturday, May 8, 2021.

Jamia Millia Islamia Tuesday said it would provide financial relief as per government norms to families of employees who died due to Covid-19.

“Reaching out to the families of the deceased employees who died in harness during the ongoing Covid -19 pandemic, Prof. Najma Akhtar, Vice Chancellor, Jamia Millia Islamia has directed all Deans, HoDs, Directors and Heads of administrative units of the University to immediately process the relevant papers for extending entitlements to them as per the government norms,” Ahmed Azeem, PRO JMI, said in a statement.

“The Registrar, JMI has issued a circular to all Deans, HoDs, Directors and Heads of administrative units to send name, designation and other details with relevant papers of the deceased employees to the concerned Section of the Registrar’s Office so that necessary action may be initiated at the earliest in order to facilitate families of the deceased employees of the university to get their legitimate entitlement benefits and financial relief,” he said.

Azeem said the employees would get all the benefits that are given post retirement or death including provident fund and gratuity.

“Several teaching and non-teaching employees of the university have lost their lives during the second wave of the pandemic in Delhi. The university has suffered a massive setback on account of losing precious human resources and is in great human empathy with the families of the deceased,” he said.

“In condolence meetings for the recently deceased Jamia faculty and staff Prof Najma Akhtar, Vice Chancellor, Jamia Millia Islamia had directed the Registrar and Finance Officer to create a dedicated team to process the financial relief as per the entitlements of the families and Government norms. The Vice Chancellor had deeply mourned the untimely deaths of the employees and prayed for their exalted positions in heaven,” he added.