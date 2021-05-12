COVID-19 deaths: HC directs Delhi govt to activate anganwadi workers, childcare institutions to take care of orphans

The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi government to activate anganwadi workers and child care institutions, established under Juvenile Justice Act in each district of the national capital, for taking care of children whose parents are either hospitalized or have succumbed to COVID-19.

The division bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli also directed the government to widely publicize the helpline numbers 1098 and 1077 using the print and audio-visual media forthwith with prominence. It directed the state to report compliance on May 13.

Senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao, amicus curiae, informed the court that children orphaned by COVID-19 are getting exposed to abuse and neglect. Rao also told the court that children – whose both or one parent is hospitalised, with the other also attending to the hospitalised patient – also need care and attention.

Advocate Prabhsahay Kaur also told the court that the helpline numbers could be made part of the announcements being made at police barriers and check-points in order to ensure that all strata of society have knowledge about them.

The court said, “The aspects taken note of hereinabove brook no delay and are of utmost importance”. It was told there are 72 childcare institutions under the JJ Act in Delhi.