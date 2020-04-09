COVID-19 curfew e-pass: How to get one for moving around in Delhi-NCR?

Organisations providing essential services need curfew passes to move in Delhi-NCR. (Express Photo: Abhinav Saha) Organisations providing essential services need curfew passes to move in Delhi-NCR. (Express Photo: Abhinav Saha)

COVID-19 Curfew/Lockdown E-Pass: India on Thursday entered the 16th day of the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with an aim to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus. With vehicles off the roads, and markets shut, the country is at a standstill except for those who are associated with providing essential services.

A number of state governments have been issuing curfew passes which work as identity cards, easing the navigation for these essential service providers. In Delhi too, curfew passes are being issued to facilitate free movement of such service providers within the city and some neighbouring districts such as Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad.

How to obtain curfew passes to move within Delhi-NCR?

Passes can be obtained both online and offline.

For Delhi

The organisations providing essential services are supposed to apply for curfew passes from the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police of the district concerned.

After assessing the requirements, the additional DCP of the district will issue the passes.

For neighbouring districts

Private organisations located outside the capital in neighbouring districts may similarly seek curfew passes for employees involved in essential services.

# For Gurgaon and Manesar, curfew passes will have to be sought from the office of the South-West DCP

# For Faridabad, from the office of South-East DCP office

# For Sonepat, from Outer-North DCP

# For Bahadurgarh and Jhajjar, from Outer DCP office

# For Ghaziabad, from Shahdara DCP

# For and Noida, from East DCP office.

How to get e-Pass through Delhi government website?

Also, the Delhi government website has an e-pass website link. One just needs to go to delhi.gov.in and will be able to see the option for the e-pass right on top. The direct link to the e-Pass website is: https://epass.jantasamvad.org/epass/relief/english/

When one goes to the website, an option asking ‘What do you need help with?’ is visible. Scroll down and other options will appear. The list of options are food, rations, Rs 5000 compensation for construction workers, pension amount and e-pass for travel during the curfew.

How to apply for e-pass via Whatsapp?

The Delhi government is also offering the option to get the e-pass via WhatsApp, though one will have to message on the dedicated numbers for a particular area. The list of numbers can be seen in the poster above. There are two dedicated numbers for each zone. The zones are: East District, North East District, Central District, New Delhi district, North District, Shahdara district, South East District, West District, South District, South West District and North West District.

One can just message the WhatsApp number for each district and furnish details like name, address, details of essential purpose, period, timing, copy of ID proof and vehicle number if required in order to get the e-pass. All this information can be sent via WhatsApp to the pass. There is also the option of calling 1031 in order to get help on the e-pass.

Can anyone apply for e-pass to travel during the curfew?

Not everyone can get an e-pass during the curfew. The website (https://epass.jantasamvad.org/epass/relief/english/) notes that the “e-pass is being issued for those who are engaged in providing essential services like manufacturing, transport, storage and shops but do not have a Government or Private ID.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd