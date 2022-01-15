Covid-19 curbs in Noida extended as active cases cross 11k

In view of active infections crossing 11,000, the Noida administration has extended Covid restrictions from Saturday until further orders. Several curbs had been announced on January 5 when the district crossed 1,000 active cases.

Night curfew will be in place across the district from 10.30 pm to 6 am on all days. As per officials, swimming pools and gyms will continue to remain shut. Restaurants and cinema halls can function at 50 per cent capacity. Offices have been issued advisories to reduce attendance to 50 per cent and encourage work from home as much as possible.

For weddings, only 100 persons will be allowed inside a closed venue. At an open venue, up to 50 per cent of the space can be occupied, officials added. Schools will remain shut till further orders.

Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday reported 1,817 cases and one death, taking the active tally to 11,941. As per government officials, a majority of the cases in the state are being reported from Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad. Monitoring committees and Integrated Covid Command Centres have been made functional across districts for effective management.