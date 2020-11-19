Sombre milestones: Delhi crosses 5 lakh cases, records highest toll

“Till now home care was given to 25,000 active cases. In the next few days, there is a possibility that if the number increases, a decision has been taken that the support system for home care will be ramped up. The plan is to provide home care 40,000 active cases,” Dr V K Paul said.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 7,486 fresh Covid cases, taking the tally to 5,03,084, while 131 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 7,943. This is the highest number of deaths reported in the city so far.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 12.03% as the city authorities conducted 62,232 tests in a day. The mortality rate based on the last 10 days has been recorded at 1.48%. The national capital has been witnessing a spurt in coronavirus cases since October 28 when daily cases breached the 5,000 mark for the first time.

Over 660 ICU beds will be added in various Delhi government hospitals in the next few days in view of the surge in cases in the city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, after visiting GTB hospital in East Delhi.

“We had a meeting with doctors at GTB Hospital and they have agreed to add 238 ICU beds in the next two days. In all, 663 ICU beds shall be added in various Delhi hospitals in the next few days,” the CM said.

An order issued by the state health department on Wednesday mentions that of these 663 ICU beds, 22 will have ventilators while the remaining will have the oxygenated support. Critical care facilities have been augmented in the last few days with the Centre also adding 750 ICU beds. Plus, the Delhi High Court has allowed Delhi government to reserve 80% ICU beds in 33 private hospitals.

“Apart from this, with the Centre ensuring 750 additional ICU beds, around 1,400 beds will be increased across hospitals in Delhi in the next few days. Covid-19 has been rising in Delhi for the past few days, but overall, there are sufficient beds in hospitals in Delhi. If we leave some big private hospitals, there are an adequate number of beds available in government and private hospitals. However, there is a dearth of ICU beds in Delhi and we are making efforts to increase ICU beds,” Kejriwal said.

The state health department has permitted all the heads of the Covid hospitals under the Delhi government to engage 4th and 5th year MBBS students, interns and BDS pass doctors to assist the duty doctors.

Amid a spike in Covid-19 cases in the city, Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday reiterated that there will be no lockdown in the national capital, but said that there can be local restrictions at some busy places.

“We have learned from the lockdown. There is no need to repeat it. But there can be local restrictions at some busy places. Maximum tests are being conducted, which will be further increased. The virus can easily spread due to large gatherings during Chhath Puja, hence the restrictions,” Jain said.

