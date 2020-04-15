COVID-19: Containment zones in Gurgaon reduced from 9 to 6

The order, issued on Wednesday, states that the decision has been made “upon the recommendation” of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Committee and Containment Review Committee. The order, issued on Wednesday, states that the decision has been made “upon the recommendation” of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Committee and Containment Review Committee.

Six days after the Gurgaon District Administration declared 9 areas as ‘Containment Zones’, the District Magistrate on Wednesday, following a review of the situation, lifted the restriction from some of these areas, leaving only 6 that are now under Containment.

The areas that have been rid of the tag are Nirvana Country, Emaar Palm Gardens, Palam Vihar, and Laburnum Society, while those that continue to be Containment Zones are Sun City, Sector 39, Devi Lal Colony, Fazilpur Jharsa village, Pataudi’s ward 11, and Raipur village in Sohna.

While last week’s order had kept much wider areas as containment zones, such as Sector 54 instead of Sun City, and Sector 9 in place of Devi Lal Colony, these have been narrowed down in Wednesday’s order, making the boundaries much more specific.

The order, issued on Wednesday, states that the decision has been made “upon the recommendation” of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Committee and Containment Review Committee.

Unlike the order issued last week, Wednesday’s order also makes another change in its directions, in the context of movement of inhabitants. While the earlier order had stated that “movement of public of the inhabitants of Containment Zone shall be absolutely restricted”, Wednesday’s order clarifies that “Movement of public of the inhabitants of Containment Zone shall be restricted other than for essential services and emergency movements”.

The remaining directions of the order, meanwhile, remain the same as before, stating that door to door screening and thermal scanning of “each and every person of the entire households falling in the Containment Zone” will be done, and the entire area will also be fully sanitised. In terms of essential good and commodities, it reiterated that these shall be “worked out and list shall be prepared” by officials, with separate packets of vegetables, ration, milk and other items being delivered at the door step.

“The Sub Divisional Magistrate, Gurugram, Badshahpur, Sohna, Pataudi will be respective In-charges and concerned Duty Magistrate of the area will be supervisory officer of specific Containment Zone and to over-see all the arrangements,” states the order.

“The exercise of identification and declaration as containment zone is a dynamic process and will be reviewed every 5 days by Containment Review Committee,” it adds.

The Containment Review Committee is composed of “Respective SDMs”, the Civil Surgeon, and the “Respective Police Officers (ACPs)”.

