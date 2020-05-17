Covid-19 cases near 10,000 mark in New Delhi, death toll rises to 149

]There are 5,405 active coronavirus cases New Delhi and 276 people have recovered/migrated/ been discharged from the healthcare facilities. The city has performed 13,5791 tests so far. ]There are 5,405 active coronavirus cases New Delhi and 276 people have recovered/migrated/ been discharged from the healthcare facilities. The city has performed 13,5791 tests so far.

The total number of cases of Coronavirus in Delhi have reached 9755, with 422 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll rose to 149 in the city after the health department added 19 more on Sunday.

There are 5,405 active cases in the city and 276 people have recovered/migrated/ been discharged from the healthcare facilities. The city has performed 13,5791 tests so far.

As on Sunday, 152 people are admitted in the ICU of the 11 designated Covid-19 hospitals in the city, 21 people are on ventilator support. In the last 10 days, the number of people admitted to the ICU and put on ventilator support have gone up. On May 7, there were 87 people admitted in the ICU and 13 were on ventilator support in the 10 Covid-designated hospitals.

In Delhi, more than 450 healthcare workers have been tested positive for Covid-19 from several Covid-19 designated and non-Covid hospitals.

The highest number of deaths in the country have been reported from Maharashtra with 1,135 people succumbing to the disease. On Sunday morning, the death toll due to COVID-19 in India rose to 2,872 and the number of total positive cases climbed to 90,927.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued two containment plan documents– one for large outbreaks, and one for others. The document defined the large outbreak with an area with 15 or more cases.It laid down procedures for travel related and other cases, for the time when travelling would be allowed. Earlier, these zones were clearly defined as a 3-km radius containment zone and a 7-km radius buffer zone.

It also stated that all ILI/SARI cases reported in the last 14 days by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) in the containment zone will be tracked and reviewed to identify any missed case of Covid-19 in the community.

