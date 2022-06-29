Covid-19 cases might be on the decline in Delhi, shows data

Covid-19 cases in Delhi might be on the decline, with fewer infections being recorded along with a lower positivity rate, shows data. There were 874 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded on Tuesday, with the positivity rate—the proportion of samples tests that return positive—being 5.18 per cent.

Delhi’s positivity rate, along with that of the country’s, started rising from the second week of June. The average positivity rate since mid-June has been 7.4 per cent, reaching a high of 10.09 per cent.

The number of cases as well as positivity rate hasn’t been linear during the current surge because of the fluctuating number of tests conducted daily, ranging between 7,700 and 24,200. And, this might not be the true reflection of cases, with many people testing themselves using at-home kits.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan and NITI Aayog member (health) Dr VK Paul in a meeting on Tuesday with 14 states where the case burden is high currently said that the testing numbers were low across the country. The states were asked to strategically test people coming to fever clinics or reporting symptoms of influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory infections instead of a wide, thin layer of testing across the population.

With the number of Covid-19 infections reported going down, those of active cases or those with current infection have also reduced over the last four days dropping below the 5,000-mark after remaining over it for seven consecutive days. On average, 261 people with the infection have been in Delhi hospitals at any given time over the last one week, according to the government’s health bulletin.

There are 9,500 beds earmarked for the treatment of the infection across hospitals in Delhi. Doctors, however, have reported that just like the third wave the number of hospitalisations has remained low, with most people coming in with fever, cough and cold, sore throat, lethargy, and gastrointestinal symptoms like nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, and lack of appetite.