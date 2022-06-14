Covid-19 cases in Delhi breach the 1,100 mark after a month

Covid cases in Delhi are increasing rapidly once again, with 1,118 cases being reported on Tuesday. The number of cases is the highest since May 10.

According to the health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, two people died of the infection.

The positivity rate, however, dipped from 7.06% on Monday to 6.50% on Tuesday as the number of tests conducted in a day rose from 8,700 to over 17,000.

According to experts, when fewer tests are conducted, the possibility of a higher positivity rate increases.

Cases in Delhi have been increasing rapidly over the past two weeks, but the number of hospitalisations has remained low.

On Tuesday, 149 people who either had Covid or were suspected to have it, were admitted to hospitals. Of these, 48 were admitted in the ICU and were on oxygen support. Eight patients were on the ventilator.

Delhi’s total Covid toll stands at 26,223. While the case fatality ratio was around 1.7% for several months since mid-2020, it started dipping after the Omicron variant hit the city. It has now dropped to 1.37%.

Experts have pointed to the relatively milder nature of the variant as well as Delhi’s high vaccination coverage to explain the low hospitalisation and death rate.

According to the health bulletin, over 1.5 crore people have got both vaccination doses so far, while 12 lakh have got the precautionary dose.