Delhi reports 1,072 new cases, 117 deaths; positivity rate falls to 1.53% 

Delhi on Thursday reported 1,072 new Covid cases taking the cumulative total to 14,22,549, a health bulletin said. As many as 117 people succumbed to the deadly virus, pushing the death toll to 23,812.

The positivity rate also decreased to 1.53 per cent from Wednesday’s 1.93 per cent. Since May 21, the city has been reporting a positivity rate below 5 per cent.

The active Covid-19 cases in the city current stand at 16,378, the bulletin said, adding that 3,725 patients recovered from the disease. A little over a month ago, on April 22, when the city had recorded its highest number of new cases in 24 hours, the number of active cases had been 91,618.