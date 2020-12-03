Covid-19: 80k tests in Delhi in past 24 hours

Delhi recorded 3,944 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the infection tally in the capital to over 5,78,324 on Wednesday. (Express File Photo/ used for representational purpose)

Delhi recorded 3,944 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the infection tally in the capital to over 5,78,324 on Wednesday, while 82 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 9,342. The fresh cases came out of a record 78,949 tests conducted the previous day, including 36,370 RT-PCR tests, while the positivity rate dropped to 5 per cent.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the positivity rate is rapidly coming down in the city. Calling it a heartening trend, he said that the rate is expected to come down below 5 per cent in the next few days.

“Positivity declined to 5 per cent today from 15.26 per cent on November 7. The highest total tests and highest RT-PCR tests ever, with lowest RT-PCR positivity of 8.99 per cent (were conducted). Steadily corona cases and positivity coming down. Hope this will continue. Please observe all precautions,” Jain tweeted on Wednesday.

Positivity rate is the percentage of people who have tested positive for the virus of those who have been tested. The rate is the parameter on which the severity of the disease can be calculated and can contribute towards taking the required containment measures.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd