Covid-19: 3,734 new cases in Delhi, positivity rate continues to dip

With 3,734 new cases detected based on 75,230 tests on Thursday, the Covid-19 positivity rate dipped to 4.96 per cent in the national capital — little more than a fortnight after the rate of infection had risen to 15.33 per cent.

Positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for Covid-19 against those who were tested.

As many as 82 persons succumbed to the virus taking the toll to 9,424. The total cases now stand at 5,82,058.

Of the total tests, 33,298 were RT-PCR, considered the gold standard, while the remaining were rapid antigen tests, which has a far less specificity rate.

Meanwhile, the number of containment zones has risen from 5,229 on November 27 to 5,759 on December 3. Health Minister Satyendar Jain said any place where three or more cases are reported are converted into containment zones.

