Covid-19: 14 new cases in Gautam Budh Nagar

Gautam Budh Nagar witnessed its second-highest single-day spike with 14 coronavirus cases, including eight medical staff in various hospitals, being reported on Monday. The latest samples have taken the district’s tally to 129, with 58 active cases.

“We have asked hospitals to take extra precautions; sanitisation will be carried out. Contact tracing of the medical staff has begun and we are gathering information about the patients they might have come into contact with. The number of hotspots have also increased,” said Suhaas LY, DM Gautam Budh Nagar.

According to officials, medical personnel from World Health Organisation and GIMS Greater Noida will conduct workshops in hospitals managing non-COVID patients. The move comes in the wake of complaints in several UP districts alleging that emergency patients are not being admitted because of fear of coronavirus.

Among the new cases, six health workers are from the Super Speciality Pediatrict Hospital in Sector 30, which is specifically looking after coronavirus patients, while two others are from ESIC Hospital in Sector 24 and district hospital. The remaining six patients hail from Kulsera, Jonchana, Nithari, p-1, Chotpur Sector 63 and Chauda Village, which have been added to the red zone in hotspot list.

The DM also clarified a four-month-old infant “brought dead to a hospital” on Saturday had tested negative. The infant’s father is coronavirus positive.

