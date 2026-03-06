Cousin killed after 11-yr-old accidentally splashes Holi colour on woman

Police said Tarun lived with his parents, and two elder siblings: a brother and sister. He was pursuing a course in digital marketing. His father Nem Chand hails from Rajasthan. Besides Nem Chand's family, his brothers and their families also stay in the same neighbourhood, they added.

A 26-year-old man was allegedly killed after his 11-year-old cousin accidentally splashed a woman with Holi colours at a JJ cluster in Southwest Delhi’s Uttam Nagar on Wednesday. Four persons have been arrested in the case so far, police said.

Police identified the deceased as Tarun, who died during treatment at a hospital on Thursday.

The incident sparked tension in the area with protesters gheraoing the local police station seeking swift action against those involved, while a large crowd gathered outside the residence of the accused and allegedly tried to attack the house, prompting police intervention.

According to the police, around 10 pm, the 11-year-old girl threw a balloon filled with water and Holi colour from the terrace of a house towards her relative. But the balloon hit the ground, and the water splashed on the dress of a woman who was passing by. The woman, who belonged to a different community, lives in the same neighborhood.