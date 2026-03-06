Cousin killed after 11-yr-old accidentally splashes Holi colour on woman

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 26-year-old man was allegedly killed after his 11-year-old cousin accidentally splashed a woman with Holi colours at a JJ cluster in Southwest Delhi’s Uttam Nagar on Wednesday. Four persons have been arrested in the case so far, police said.
Police identified the deceased as Tarun, who died during treatment at a hospital on Thursday.
The incident sparked tension in the area with protesters gheraoing the local police station seeking swift action against those involved, while a large crowd gathered outside the residence of the accused and allegedly tried to attack the house, prompting police intervention.
According to the police, around 10 pm, the 11-year-old girl threw a balloon filled with water and Holi colour from the terrace of a house towards her relative. But the balloon hit the ground, and the water splashed on the dress of a woman who was passing by. The woman, who belonged to a different community, lives in the same neighborhood.
Police said that in their complaint, Tarun’s family alleged that after the woman was splashed with Holi colours, she initially abused the family and left. She, however, returned with her relatives and allegedly started a scuffle. “Both families got into a physical fight, and members of both families got injured,” a senior officer said.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Tarun’s uncle Tek Chand said after the scuffle, they went home. He added that Tarun was not home when the scuffle took place. “Tarun had gone to his friend’s place to celebrate Holi. He was attacked while he was coming home around 10.30 pm, and did not know about the scuffle.” he added.
“At a crossroad near our block, the woman’s family spotted Tarun and started beating him up with rods… We were at home, unaware of what was happening,” said Tek Chand.
“They beat him up and left him on the road… Someone came and told us that he was lying on the road. We rushed him to the Mata Chandan Devi hospital. He died today,” he added.
Tarun’s grandfather Maan Singh told PTI, “They thrashed Tarun brutally. When he was lying on the road, a big stone was thrown on his chest.”
Police said Tarun lived with his parents, and two elder siblings: a brother and sister. He was pursuing a course in digital marketing. His father Nem Chand hails from Rajasthan. Besides Nem Chand’s family, his brothers and their families also stay in the same neighbourhood, they added.
