Court stays order to unlock Markaz residence

A Delhi court Wednesday stayed an order directing Delhi Police to unlock the residential portion of the Nizamuddin Markaz, which was locked after a case was registered against several people who attended a religious congregation in violation of Covid-19 guidelines in March.

Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav passed the direction on a plea by Delhi Police, which approached the sessions court against an order passed by a magisterial court on September 11. The magistrate had directed police to inspect the premises in five days and hand over the keys of the residential portion of Nizamuddin Markaz to the family of Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad. The time period was due to expire on Wednesday.

The sessions court also issued notice to Saad’s mother Khalida, on whose application the magisterial court passed the order, and sought her response to the police plea by October 8.

An FIR was registered against Saad and six others on March 31, after thousands of people, including foreign nationals, participated in the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz, with many of them testing positive for Covid later.

On September 11, the court had said every person, who is a citizen of India, is entitled to the right to life and liberty under the Constitution and the right to access to residential property would fall within one of the sacrosanct rights.

