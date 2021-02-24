Court seeks police response on Shantanu Muluk’s anticipatory bail plea

A court on Wednesday sought response from the Delhi Police on the anticipatory bail application of Shantanu Muluk, who along with Disha Ravi is accused of sharing a "toolkit" on social media related to the farmers' protest. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

A court here on Wednesday sought response from the Delhi Police on the anticipatory bail application of Shantanu Muluk, who along with Disha Ravi is accused of sharing a “toolkit” on social media related to the farmers’ protest.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana, who granted bail to Ravi on Wednesday, posted Muluk’s bail application for arguments on Friday.

Muluk had got transit bail from the Bombay High Court on February 16 for a period of 10 days.

During the brief hearing held through video-conferencing on Wednesday, the court also noted that Muluk has been granted protection from arrest till February 26.

The matter was adjourned after the public prosecutor said that the investigating officer of the case was not present today and “it would be better if the matter is heard in physical presence.”

Muluk, along with Ravi and another co accused Nikita Jacob, was booked for alleged sedition and other charges.

Ravi was arrested by a Cyber Cell team of the Delhi Police from Bengaluru and brought to Delhi.

Muluk and Jacob are currently on transit bail, while Ravi was granted bail on Tuesday after nine-day custody.

If convicted for sedition, the accused may get a maximum jail term for life.