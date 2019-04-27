Court seeks action taken report on complaint filed against Rahul Gandhi

A Delhi court Friday issued notice to the Delhi Police and sought to know whether any action was taken or an FIR has been registered on a complaint against Congress president Rahul Gandhi for allegedly making derogatory statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal directed Delhi Police to submit their “action taken report/if any FIR has been registered” pertaining to the statements in the aftermath of the 2016 surgical strikes.

The judge listed the matter for further hearing on May 15, and also questioned the complainant, advocate Joginder Tuli, on why he has come to the court in 2019, when the speech is from 2016.

The advocate responded that “there is no limitation. It is a criminal complaint. We filed a complaint to the police in October 2016”.

The court was hearing a complaint by advocate Tuli seeking directions to the Delhi Police to register an FIR against Rahul for allegedly making seditious statements and insulting the Prime Minister in 2016.

“However, the SHO allegedly in connivance with the Congress leader has not taken action against him,” the advocate claimed.

The complaint referred to the Congress leader’s speech delivered at a public meeting in Delhi. On October 6, 2016, Rahul, while addressing the meeting after completion of his ‘Kisan Yatra’ in Uttar Pradesh, had said: “You (Modi) are hiding behind the blood of soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir and those who carried out the surgical strikes for India. You are exploiting their sacrifices, which is very wrong.”

The complaint said that the words used in Rahul’s speech amounted to shaming the country. It sought directions to the Delhi Police to register an FIR under IPC section 124A (sedition) or other sections of the law.