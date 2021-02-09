Court seeks action taken report in plea against Kapil Mishra

A Delhi court has asked police to file an action taken report (ATR) in an application filed by social activist Harsh Mander, praying for the registration of an FIR against BJP leader Kapil Mishra for allegedly making provocative comments ahead of the Northeast Delhi riots in February last year.

Metropolitan Magistrate Himanshu Raman Singh passed the order asking police to submit an ATR on March 9.

Mander, through his lawyer, Sarim Naved, asked the court to direct police to register an FIR under sections of 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot); 153-(a) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony); 153 -(b) (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration); and other sections of the IPC, read along with section 3 and 4 of the Damage to Public Property Act.

The application stated that police have, on multiple occasions, failed to register an FIR against Mishra. It was stated that Mishra’s statements resulted in loss of lives, livelihood and damage to public property. “The statements made by the accused were naked attempts meant to drum up anti-Muslim sentiment and unduly influence during the Delhi elections…,” the application stated.