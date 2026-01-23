Court rejects plea of accused to transfer trial to another court

Dismissing the plea, the trial court relied on judicial precedents set by the Supreme Court to reiterate that trials cannot be transferred “for the convenience of parties” or “merely on the basis of apprehensions or suspicions” of not being tried fairly.

google-preferred-btn
Court gavelSessions court in Gautam Buddha Nagar rejects accused plea to transfer Mohammad Akhlaq lynching trial to another court.

A sessions court at Gautam Buddha Nagar on Thursday rejected an application moved by the six accused in the Mohammad Akhlaq lynching case of 2015, seeking a transfer of their trial to another court.

Dismissing the plea, the trial court relied on judicial precedents set by the Supreme Court to reiterate that trials cannot be transferred “for the convenience of parties” or “merely on the basis of apprehensions or suspicions” of not being tried fairly.

The accused, in their plea moved before a designated fast-track court that is conducting the trial, had complained that they were not being given an opportunity to be heard, that their defence is not being considered and that there is no possibility for them to get justice.

The application had cited the trial court’s December 2025 decision, in which it had rejected the Uttar Pradesh government’s plea to withdraw the case against the accused.

Citing that this order has been prejudicial against them and caused them harm, the accused have maintained that the trial court is intent on “forcibly” proceeding against them.

Sessions judge Atul Srivastava, while rejecting the plea of the accused on Thursday, reasoned, “On law, there is no basis for transferring the trial proceedings on the basis of any party being harmed or benefited by a judicial order. Judicial orders are passed on the basis of merits of the case.”

The court underlined that such apprehension of not being tried fairly should be supported by facts, which is “not the case in the present matter”.

Story continues below this ad

Akhlaq (55) was lynched by a mob in Bisada village in Dadri on September 28, 2015, following rumours that his family had stored beef at home.

On December 23, the fast-track court had described the lynching as a “serious crime against society” and observed that no grounds existed for withdrawing the prosecution.

Neetika Jha
Neetika Jha

Neetika Jha is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in the Noida bureau. She primarily covers crime, health, and environmental issues, as well as human-interest features across Noida, Ghaziabad, and Western Uttar Pradesh. Professional Profile Education: She is an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. Core Beat: Her work focuses on the administrative and social challenges of the NCR's satellite cities. She is known for her detailed reporting on civic infrastructure (like the Noida International Airport), environmental violations, and high-profile criminal investigations. Personal Interests: Outside of reporting, she is an avid reader of fiction (citing The Thursday Murder Club and Yellowface as recent favorites) and a gardening enthusiast. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Neetika’s recent reportage has been dominated by winter-related crises in the NCR and significant criminal legalities: 1. Environment & Public Safety "Greater Noida Authority slaps fines on firms for violating GRAP IV norms" (Dec 21, 2025): Reporting on heavy penalties imposed on major developers like NBCC for flouting anti-pollution construction bans. "Fatal pile-up on Yamuna Expressway: Fog, high speed emerge as key safety risks" (Dec 17, 2025): A major report on a 15-vehicle collision caused by dense fog that killed 17 people. "At Chilla, Kalindi, DND, many fined Rs 20,000 for non-compliance to Delhi's BS-VI rule" (Dec 19, 2025): On-the-ground reporting from the borders where Noida police penalize non-compliant vehicles entering the capital. "Driving in Noida amid fog? New speed limits in effect till Feb 15" (Dec 13, 2025): Detailing the seasonal traffic restrictions aimed at preventing highway accidents. 2. Crime & Legal Developments "'Have you ever heard of a murder case being withdrawn?': Court in Akhlaq lynching case" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering a critical courtroom hearing where the court questioned the UP government's petition to withdraw charges against the accused. "After losing money in stock market, bank employee in Ghaziabad withdraws Rs 64 lakh from customers' accounts" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative piece on internal bank fraud and the risks of modern digital embezzlement. "Woman shot dead by partner in Noida: Three days on, accused still on the run" (Dec 2, 2025): Tracking a high-profile domestic violence and murder case in Central Noida. 3. Human Interest & Features "'Had tears in my eyes': Army men walk bride down the aisle 20 years after father died in terror attack" (Dec 2, 2025): A moving story about soldiers from a Punjab Grenadiers unit fulfilling a father's duty for his daughter. "How a Zepto delivery man heard a cry — and saved two kids dumped in Noida drain" (Dec 2025): A viral human-interest story highlighting individual heroism in the city. Signature Style Neetika is recognized for her meticulous follow-up on local tragedies. Whether it is a massive pile-up on the Yamuna Expressway or the ongoing construction of the Jewar (Noida) Airport, she focuses on systemic lapses and the safety of commuters. Her crime reporting often explores the psychological motives behind "crimes of passion" and the rising trend of financial cyber-fraud in the Ghaziabad-Noida belt. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Hyderabad
Hyderabad on edge as KTR is called for questioning in phone-tapping case
Border 2 review
Border 2 movie review: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan-Diljit Dosanjh film keeps the flag flying high
Bengauru Rapido Rider owns a 2BHK flat
‘Bengaluru is crazy’: Man shocked to discover his Rapido driver owns a 2BHK flat and works as quality analyst
Sports alarm bells: Toxic outdoors, no weather-proof indoors, IOC takes note
Sports alarm bells: Toxic air outdoors, indoors not weather proof, International Olympic Committee takes note
Trump is succeeding because of leaders who want to be little Trumps
Trump is succeeding because leaders across the world want to be little Trump
Live Blog
Advertisement