Court rejects plea of accused to transfer trial to another court

A sessions court at Gautam Buddha Nagar on Thursday rejected an application moved by the six accused in the Mohammad Akhlaq lynching case of 2015, seeking a transfer of their trial to another court.

Dismissing the plea, the trial court relied on judicial precedents set by the Supreme Court to reiterate that trials cannot be transferred “for the convenience of parties” or “merely on the basis of apprehensions or suspicions” of not being tried fairly.

The accused, in their plea moved before a designated fast-track court that is conducting the trial, had complained that they were not being given an opportunity to be heard, that their defence is not being considered and that there is no possibility for them to get justice.