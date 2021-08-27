Court rejects bail plea of Delhi police constable, crime branch staffer arrested for extortion

A Delhi court Thursday dismissed the bail applications of a constable posted at the dog squad of Delhi Police, and a safai karamchari working with Crime Branch for allegedly extorting Rs 9 lakh.

Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh dismissed the bail applications of Constable Yashwant and Vijay observing that the allegations against them were serious.

“The offence committed by the two accused is indeed very serious in nature and the investigation at present is at an initial stage…There is every possibility that if at this stage, either of the two accused is released, they may tamper with the evidence and influence the witnesses, particularly when one of the accused was a serving Delhi Police official on the date of apprehension. No ground to admit either of the accused on bail at this stage,” the court said.

As per the prosecution, both the accused persons in connivance extorted and obtained a sum of Rs 9 lakhs from a Wazirabad Industrial area based local.

Maqsood Ahmed, Chief Prosecutor for the State, argued that the “extortion was done after threatening the complainant and his son that the accused persons were from Crime Branch and the son of complainant would be implicated in some criminal case unless money is paid. In the process, son of complainant was even beaten.”

The defence counsels for both the accused told the court that they were falsely implicated in the case which was a result of personal enmity between the accused and the complainant.