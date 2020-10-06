Court notice to Delhi govt, Centre after plea on AAP MLA’s office

A government counsel submitted before the court that the labour department had not raised any objection regarding this and such rooms are allotted to most MLAs. (File photo)

THE DELHI High Court Monday issued notice to the Delhi government and Centre in a petition seeking directions to restrain Kalkaji MLA and AAP leader Atishi from “running the office of the political party” from a building “meant for the office of labour commissioner” in Southeast district.

The petition filed by South Delhi Trade Unionist Association, comprising various unregistered trade unions, through advocate Rama Shankar, alleged the government had in 2015 allotted a room at the Labour Welfare Centre, Giri Nagar, in Kalkaji to the then MLA but “under the garb of room”, the entire building was later put to use for organising party meetings.

The room was allotted to present MLA in March 2020 and the same has continued, as per the petition.

It also states that the labour office is being run from a rented accommodation at Pushpa Bhawan since 2000.

A government counsel submitted before the court that the labour department had not raised any objection regarding this and such rooms are allotted to most MLAs. The court asked the state to inform them about the procedure laid down for such allotment.

The court also asked the petitioner counsel to implead the MLA as a party to the case. The case has been listed for hearing on November 5.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd