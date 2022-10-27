scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

Court pulls up Northeast Delhi DCP, says lack of supervision of subordinates leading to ‘lackadaisical’ approach

The court made the observations while rejecting the bail plea of an accused in an Arms Act case.

Additional Sessions Judge Pawan Kumar Matto said the deputy commissioner of police (Northeast) was unable to supervise the investigating officers. (Representative image)

A Delhi court has recently pulled up the police calling their failure to send exhibits to the forensic science lab (FSL) in an Arms Act case as “negligent” and “lackadaisical” while rejecting the bail plea of an accused.

The applicant, Amit, was accused of opening fire at a restaurant owner while he was driving his wife to a hospital in northeast Delhi on May 4. He sustained a bullet injury to his right hand. A head constable claimed to have taken pictures of the accused with a pistol in his hand and identified the accused.

The court said, “No doubt that occurrence is alleged to have taken place on 04.05.2022 and till date the investigating officer has failed to send the exhibits to the FSL, this shows the negligent conduct and lackadaisical approach of the investigating officer”.

The court also observed that the “DCP (Northeast) is also not able to supervise his investigating officers and in view of lack of supervision of DCP (Northeast) on his subordinates the approach of the investigating officers posted in the Northeast district is lackadaisical”.

More from Delhi

It, however, said that “in view of such negligent conduct and lackadaisical approach of the investigating officer, this applicant/accused cannot be benefited at this stage”.

First published on: 27-10-2022 at 01:58:33 pm
