Court: No stigma attached to former TERI chief Pachauri

A Delhi court has said that no stigma can be attached to former TERI chief R K Pachauri in the alleged sexual harassment case lodged against him by a former colleague as the prosecution could not prove its case before his death.

Additional Sessions Judge Mohinder Virat passed the order in an application filed by Pachauri’s son seeking leave to continue the revision petition against an order to put him on trial in the case. The revision petition was filed by Pachauri.

Arguing on the behalf on Pachauri’s son, lawyer Ashish Dixit said that allegations made in the complaint have caused stigma on the impeccable reputation of his late father and have caused irreparable loss to the family.

However, the court said, “In the present case, the revisionist had died before conclusion of the trial against him. As such the prosecution could not prove its case…hence there can be no stigma on the deceased Dr RK Pachauri in the given set of circumstances.”

Pachauri, who was chairperson of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change when it shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Al Gore in 2007, passed away on February 13, 2020 after a prolonged cardiac ailment. He was 79.

A Metropolitan Magistrate had in 2018 ordered framing of charges against Pachauri.