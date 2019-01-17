Court junks plea on FIR against Ahmed Patel in Karbala case

A Delhi court has dismissed a plea seeking registration of an FIR against Congress MP Ahmed Patel for allegedly trying to usurp Waqf land at a Karbala in Jorbagh, saying the complaint, on the face of it, does not make any offence against Patel.

Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj also refused to accept the complainant’s claim that on March 30, 2014, when the devotees went to the graves inside the Karbala for prayers, police officers created a wall of bamboos and tin sheets to permanently close the entrance and restrain devotees.

“Accused (A-1) was not the Home Minister on the date of incident. None of the other accused, or for that matter any other official of the Delhi Police, was under his administrative control… There is nothing to show the control of A-1 over the other accused to obey his illegal directions, if any…,” the court said in its order passed Tuesday.

It also refused to order lodging of FIR against the officers who had allegedly restrained the devotees from entering the property.

The court was hearing a plea by Dilawar Abbas Naqvi, a Karbala resident, challenging the September 29, 2017, order of a magisterial court by which his plea for lodging an FIR was dismissed as being devoid of merits and barred under law.

In the petition, Naqvi had claimed that Patel was trying to grab the land of the Dargah Shah-e-Mardan, a revered religious place of the Shia community.

He had alleged that the Dargah had vast tracts of open land, because of which it has constantly been in the eyes of “powerful land mafia allegedly headed by Respondent 1 (Patel), who has been one of the most powerful and influential political personalities in the country”.