Delhi court junks bail plea of former Tihar counsel accused of sexual assault

A Delhi court has dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of a former Tihar Jail legal aid counsel accused of sexually assaulting a teenaged law school student at his house in Lajpat Nagar.

As per court records, the accused, Suyash Singh, has been accused by the law student of taking her to his house in Lajpat Nagar, insisting that she accompany him to his bedroom. There, he allegedly forced himself on her, touched her inappropriately and kissed her. The student said she eventually managed to flee.

Singh moved his anticipatory bail application before Additional Sessions Judge Suresh Kumar Gupta. Singh, through his lawyer, advocate Manu Sharma, has denied all allegations.

ASJ Gupta cancelled the anticipatory bail, observing, “The complainant has accompanied the accused to his flat but that gives no liberty to the accused to allegedly outrage the modesty of the complainant. The accused has allegedly forced (himself) upon her and tried to kiss her. He has allegedly inappropriately touched her. These allegations are serious in nature. Keeping in view the facts and circumstances of the case, there is no ground to allow the bail application.”

The complainant was represented by advocate Mahmood Pracha and Faisal Mohammed. They assisted additional public prosecutor Jagadamba Pandey and told the court that “accompanying the accused to his house in no way gives licence to the accused to outrage her modesty. The allegations were serious in nature and factum of incident was brought to the notice of DG (Prisons) on January 12 following which the FIR was registered”.

The IO in the case told the court that Singh has not yet been arrested and they have pasted notices at his house asking him to join the investigation.

Advocate Sharma told the court that there was no need for custodial interrogation and that the facts have been manipulated by the complainant. “There is a delay of 14 days in registering the FIR qua which no explanation has come on record. Complainant has informed her friend about the unusual behaviour of the accused instead of reporting the matter. There was no use of force…,” Sharma submitted.

The woman had stated in her FIR that the accused first harassed her on Tihar Jail premises on January 6. As she was leaving, the accused allegedly asked her if she could drop him home, where he stayed with his family. She told him she could drop him in Central Delhi. As per the FIR, the accused convinced her driver to take him to his locality, and asked her to accompany him to an eatery and then to his house. “I realised that he lied to me by saying that he lived with his family,” the FIR said.

