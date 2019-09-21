Court infrastructure: Delhi at second spot, Chandigarh tops list

Delhi has been ranked at second place in a study assessing court infrastructure compared with standards set by a committee of the National Court Management System. Chandigarh tops the list.

The study, by Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy which was published in August 2019, investigates the link between access to justice and judicial infrastructure by qualitatively assessing 665 district court complexes across India, based on guidelines issued by the Supreme Court in 2012.

As per the report, Delhi is among top performers across all parameters — it scored 100% in terms of accessibility, parking areas, equipment of waiting areas, and hygiene in the court complexes. It also performed well in security, website, and case display. The report also draws the link between quality of infrastructure of courts and its impact on access to justice.

“Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has prioritised expansion of the judicial infrastructure to provide speedy justice for all residents of the city. The chief minister had directed the law department in the first year of the government itself that availability of funding should never come in the way of building court infrastructure. The impact of his infrastructure push is seen through this report,” read a Delhi government statement.