Court grants interim bail to Al Falah University chairman, cites ‘prevailing condition of war’

Citing the war in West Asia, a Delhi court on Saturday granted two-week interim bail to Faridabad-based Al Falah University chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui in a money laundering case so that he can accompany his wife to a chemotherapy session on March 12.

Siddiqui was arrested on November 18 last year in the case after the university came under the radar of the security agencies following the November 10 blast outside the Red Fort. Three doctors working at the university-affiliated Al-Falah School of Medical Sciences & Research Centre have emerged as suspects in the terror module probe, prompting the Union government to order a forensic audit of all university records.

“Due to the prevailing condition of war, it cannot be expected from the children of accused/applicant to visit India for the chemotherapy of the wife of the accused/applicant scheduled for 12.03.2026,” said Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan of Saket court in her order.

All of Siddiqui’s children have been staying in the UAE since 2017. While the eldest son runs a business in the UAE, the others are studying there.

Siddiqui has said that his wife, Usma Akhtar (52), is suffering from stage IV Metastatic Carcinoma of the ovary and is undergoing chemotherapy at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi.

“The medical documents annexed with the application suggest that the wife… is suffering from cancer and undergoing chemotherapy… Further, the ailments and medical condition of the wife… is not disputed by the counsel for ED,” ASJ Pradhan said.

“…the wife of accused/ applicant requires care and support, cannot be ignored and it is also a fact that she does not have her family or children besides her and it is only the accused/applicant being her husband who is required to give her support,” the court added.

Story continues below this ad

The ED had told a Delhi court last November that the university generated proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 415 crore by dishonestly inducing students to enrol using false claims. This January, it had attached immovable properties worth Rs 139.97 crore belonging to the university while filing a chargesheet against Siddiqui under money laundering charges. Nine shell companies linked to the group are under scrutiny as part of the probe into alleged irregularities.