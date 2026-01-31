Court grants interim bail to 2020 Delhi riots accused Khalid Saifi

A Delhi court on Thursday granted 13-day interim bail to the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots larger conspiracy case accused Khalid Saifi, to attend the wedding of his nephews and to observe Ramzan with his family.

The court granted the ‘United Against Hate’ (UHA) founder relief from February 6 to 13 on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 20,000.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai of Karkardooma Court in his order dated January 29, “The applicant (Saifi), upon his release, shall not get in touch with any of the witnesses. Further, the applicant shall not leave the territory of Delhi, National Capital Region (NCR), during the period of his interim bail. Further, the applicant shall not contact the media and will not do any activity or put any material on social media at any cost.”