Court grants bail to NE Delhi riot accused, cites lack of evidence

He was granted bail on furnishing personal bond of Rs 25,000 with one surety of the like amount. He has been in judicial custody since April 9. (Representational) He was granted bail on furnishing personal bond of Rs 25,000 with one surety of the like amount. He has been in judicial custody since April 9. (Representational)

A Delhi court has granted bail to a Northeast Delhi riot accused, observing that he was implicated in this case based on his disclosure statement and there was no evidence against him.

The accused, Salman, was arrested in connection with a riot-related incident at Brijpuri Puliya.

As per court documents, the complaint was registered by an assistant sub-inspector, who stated that a mob of 1,000-1,500 people, including women, was found chanting slogans against CAA/NRC and Delhi Police, and armed with stones and rods. The FIR stated that the mob then pelted stones at police and there were also sounds of gunshots.

During investigation, Salman was called to Dayalpur police station to explain how he sustained injuries during the riots and his presence at the spot. He was arrested after he was unable to provide an explanation, police said.

District and Sessions Judge Dr Sudhir Kumar Jain, while granting bail, observed, “The perusal of record reflects that the only basis of the arrest of the accused/applicant Salman in the present FIR is that he could not explain his presence at the spot and the nature of injuries received by him. It appears he was implicated on the basis of disclosure by him. At this stage, it appears that (there is) no evidence against him.”

He was granted bail on furnishing personal bond of Rs 25,000 with one surety of the like amount. He has been in judicial custody since April 9.

The court directed him to join the investigation as and when directed, not leave the station without prior permission from the court, and not induce or threaten witnesses or tamper with evidence.

Salman’s counsel Usman and Deeksha Dwivedi argued that police had not assigned any role to the accused and there was no evidence against him. They argued that Salman “was himself a victim and was arrested on his disclosure statement”. Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad told the court that he could not explain his injuries or presence at the spot.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd