Court grants bail to man accused in Delhi riots case, says serious doubt on credibility of police witnesses

A Delhi court granted bail to a man accused in the northeast Delhi riots of 2020 while casting serious doubts on the testimonies of police witnesses as the complainant in the case had not called the cops on the day of the incident.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav granted bail to Shah Alam, who was accused in the case in which a 19-year-old man sustained gunshot injuries.

The court said that the injured Prince Bansal “did not specifically name the applicant in his complaint dated 02.03.2020”.

“The applicant is not visible in any CCTV footage/video clip. No recovery of any sort has been affected from the applicant. It is a matter of record that the statements (recorded under Section 161Cr.PC) of PWs Kuldeep Bansal and Narender Bansal are “undated” and no suitable/plausible explanation in this regard has been accorded on behalf of investigating agency. Be that as it may, it is further a matter of record that even no call at number 100 was made by the aforesaid witnesses on the date of incident,” the order read.

On the identification of the applicant by constables Pawan and Saudan, the court stated, “It is hardly of any consequence as this Court is not able to comprehend as to why said Beat Constables waited till the recording of their statements under Section 161 CrPC to name the applicant when they had categorically seen and identified the applicant indulging in riots on the date of incident and the applicant being previously known to them.”

The court also questioned as to “what had stopped them (police constables) from reporting the matter then and there at the police station or to bring the same in the knowledge of higher police officers”. “This casts a serious doubt upon the credibility of aforesaid police witnesses,” the court order read.