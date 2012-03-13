Court frames charges against 7 in CWG lighting scam

A Delhi court put seven accused,including four MCD officials,on trial on Monday for their alleged involvement in a corruption case involving upgradation of the citys street lighting before the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

The next date of hearing has been set for April 3,for recording prosecution evidence in the case.

Special CBI Judge Pradeep Chadda framed charges of criminal conspiracy,cheating and forgery under the IPC and various provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act against MCD Superintendent Engineer D K Sugan,Executive Engineer O P Mahla,Accountant Raju V,tender clerk Gurcharan Singh,private firm M/s Sweska Powertech Engineering Pvt Ltd,its Managing Director T P Singh and Director J P Singh.

Terming Sugan,the senior-most official,as the kingpin of the conspiracy,the judge said he abused his official position and allowed fudging of Sweskas tender papers. The court also said Sugan caused a loss of over Rs 1.42 crore to the MCD and a corresponding wrongful gain to Sweska Powertech and himself by letting the accused T P Singh make changes to the tender

document.

The court further stated that the forgery of documents was carried out by Sweskas managing director in conspiracy with other the co-accused.

Pointing out that as the firm used forged documents as genuine,committing an offence,punishable under section 471 (use of a forged document or electronic record as genuine) of the IPC,the judge added,I hereby direct that you all be tried by this court.

