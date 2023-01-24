Court allows extradition of Rajvinder Singh to Australia to face trial for murder of 24-year-old woman

A Delhi court Tuesday allowed the extradition of Rajvinder Singh to Australia to stand trial for the alleged murder of a 24-year-old Australian woman.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Swati Sharma noted that Singh wanted to be extradited to face the charges of murder. The court had also noted that this case was not of political nature. Furthermore, the court said that in this case, a treaty exists between the requesting state and India. Till the time the formalities are completed, Singh will remain in judicial custody at Tihar jail. He will be produced before a Duty Magistrate virtually after every seven days till he is extradited.

“I hereby recommend to the Union of India the extradition of the fugitive criminal Rajwinder Singh for the offence of “murder” under section 305 of the Criminal Code 1899 (Queensland) Australia,” the court said.

It noted that “the fugitive criminal (Singh) does not want to contest these extradition proceedings and has voluntarily sought to be extradited to the requesting state. He has also stated that he does not wish to make any representation to the Union of India”.

“I want to defend my case in Australia. I have gone through the extradition request by the Government of Australia and the supporting documents,” Singh had told the court

He told the court that he is “giving this statement voluntarily”.

“I do not have any objection to my extradition/deportation to Australia for standing trial in the abovesaid case. Further, I do not wish to make any representation to the Union of India,” Singh told the court.

Singh was arrested on November 25, 2022, in Delhi. He was accused of killing Toyah Cordingley on October 21, 2018, when she was walking alone with her dog at Wangetti beach, north of Cairns, in Queensland state. Her body was found 12-16 hours later by her father and police. It was reported that the body was “half buried” in the sand and had “visible and violent” injuries. She was allegedly strangled as well. According to reports, Cordingley was a pharmacy worker and also worked with an animal refugee centre.

According to investigators, Cordingley’s dog barked at Singh, which allegedly angered him and led to an argument. He allegedly stabbed her multiple times, buried the body in the sand and tied the dog to a tree before returning home, in Innisfail town. There, he collected his passport and, on October 23, 2018, left for India.

In March 2021, Australian authorities approached their Indian counterparts to extradite the key suspect. Interpol also issued a red corner notice against Singh. Indian authorities approved the request in November.