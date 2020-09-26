Court directs FIR over morphed video of Delhi CM

It further directed the police to file a compliance report by December 2.

A Delhi court has directed Delhi Police to register an FIR on a complaint against a morphed video purportedly showing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal singing an obscene song, saying its tone and manner lowers his reputation.

Metropolitan Magistrate Kishor Kumar directed the Station House Officer of Paschim Vihar Police Station to lodge an FIR on the basis of the complaint filed by an advocate, Amit Sahni, within a week. It further directed the police to file a compliance report by December 2.

The complaint filed by Sahni stated that after the result of Delhi Assembly polls on February 12, a morphed video was uploaded on Youtube in which the CM has been shown singing an obscene song.

In an order passed on September 24, the court said, “In the video in question, the tone and manner of the song was not only lowering the reputation of a constitutionally elected Chief Minister but it was also addressing public/voters in abusive manner… (for)voting for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the purpose of electing Arvind Kejriwal as the Chief Minister of Delhi.”

“I find there is prima facie cognizable case… under section 294 (obscene acts and songs) of IPC (Indian Penal Code) read with 67 (lascivious content) of Information Technology Act,” the judge said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd