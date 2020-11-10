Delhi court directs EOW to file FIR against Sirsa over gurdwara affairs

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Dhirender Rana, in his order observed that the allegations against Sirsa are "serious in nature". (Representational Image)

A Delhi court has directed the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police to register an FIR against Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Manjinder Sirsa on a complaint accusing him of causing wrongful loss of over Rs 65 lakh to the committee.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Dhirender Rana, in his order observed that the allegations against Sirsa are “serious in nature”. “It is a matter of investigation as to who and how approved all these bills which are looking fictitious prima facie,” ACMM Rana wrote in his order.

The complainant, Bhupinder Singh, is a stakeholder in the funds received by the Gurdwara Management Committee.

He has alleged that Sirsa, who at the time of the incident in 2013 was a general secretary, had “caused a wrongful loss of public funds to the tune of Rs 65,99,729”.

It is alleged that a “huge amount of fund was spent on a political function of Manoj Tiwari (political leader) which is gross violation of section 26 of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Act.” Further, Sirsa is alleged to have done “sham transactions” involving “dummy companies/entities”.

Sirsa, however, said there has been no wrongdoing. Regarding allegations that payments were made to a dummy company, he said, “Yes, there was one job involving two companies. The one that did the work did not have a service tax number so we made the payment to the second company, which also had the same proprieter. The court has observed this as well.”

Regarding the allegation that funds were used to organise a function for Tiwari, he said, “This is wrong. We had made night shelters and Tiwari was present at the programme. That was not a political function.”

