Delhi Court denies bail to nurse caught ‘assaulting infant’ on CCTV footage

A Delhi court has denied bail to a nurse employed at a private hospital after police alleged she was caught on CCTV beating a two-month-old child, who sustained injuries and a fracture.

The woman has been in judicial custody since July 29.

Denying bail to the accused, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Sanjeev Kumar Malhotra said, as per the reply of the investigating officer, the woman is seen assaulting the infant and the allegations against her were “grave and serious”.

The incident took place on the intervening night of July 23-24. The complainant said his wife had recently given birth to twins. On July 16, the condition of one of the infants deteriorated and he was referred to the hospital. The complainant said he visited his son every day.

On the day of the alleged incident, he received a call from the hospital saying his son was injured. The prosecution argued that the father managed to see the CCTV footage after much persuasion and saw a nurse “beating his son with (her) hands and… throwing his son”.

The complainant alleged that hospital authorities threatened to harm his child if he approached police.

The prosecution said they have a witness, a colleague of the accused, who in her statement told the court that the accused asked her to take rest and she would take care of everything. When the witness returned, however, the infant “was crying with swelling under his eyes”.

Advocate Sandeep Sharma, who appeared for the accused, told the court that his client “has been falsely implicated in the case”.

Sharma forwarded a report by a doctor which stated that the fracture sustained by the infant could also be due to “fragile bones as the child was very weak”.